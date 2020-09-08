Hiroto Kyoguchi will put his WBA light flyweight super championship on the line on Nov. 3 in the first men’s world title fight to be held in the country since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, his gym said Tuesday.

Kyoguchi will make his third title defense against 11th-ranked challenger Thanongsak Simsri. Kyoguchi had been scheduled to make a title defense in May but that bout had been canceled due to the pandemic.

“I’m happy we are going to be able to have a fight,” Kyoguchi said. “I want a bout that will illustrate the skill gap between us.”

It is unknown when Thanongsak will arrive in Japan. A substitute opponent will reportedly be available should the Thai fighter be unable to enter the country in time.

The venue, Intex Osaka, is expecting to admit 2,000 fans, half of the arena’s capacity, with seating staggered so spectators will not be seated next to each other or immediately in front of or behind each other.

Both the 26-year-old Kyoguchi and the 20-year-old Thanongsak are currently 14-0 as professionals. Kyoguchi has nine wins by knockout and Thanongsak 12.