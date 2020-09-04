Japan winger Ritsu Doan is set to make a loan move from PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch first division to Bundesliga outfit Arminia Bielefeld, Dutch media reported Thursday.

Doan sat out a PSV practice match the same day in order to complete transfer negotiations, according to the club.

Winners of the German second division last season, Bielefeld is making its return to the top flight following an 11-year absence.

Doan joined Dutch powerhouse PSV last year on a five-year deal from fellow Eredivisie side Groningen, for whom he had been a mainstay following his arrival from Gamba Osaka in 2017.

The 22-year-old scored two goals in 19 league games for PSV last season.

Doan has 18 caps and three goals for Japan since making his international debut as part of a new generation ushered in by Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu following the 2018 World Cup.