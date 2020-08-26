Paul George finally found his way.

The All-Star guard scored 35 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

George had shot 29 percent in the series and endured fans’ wrath on social media. He said he spoke to the team psychiatrist before Game 5.

“I mean, whatever it was, the bubble got the best of me,” George said. “I was just in a dark place. I really wasn’t here. I checked out. The past couple of games, it was just difficult.”

George said it didn’t feel like the playoffs until his teammates decided to create the atmosphere that was lacking inside the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble.

“I came in with that mindset that this is Staples, we’re at home,” he said. “The place is packed. I really had to psych myself up. I thought the whole team took that and we ran with it. We created our own energy. We decided to dictate this game.”

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. Los Angeles can clinch the series on Thursday.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hit a game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4 to cap off a 43-point triple-double, was held to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the testy game, which included six technicals and a flagrant-1 foul.

Doncic said Clippers forward Marcus Morris might have stepped on his ankle intentionally early in the third quarter.

“I don’t want to talk to him,” Doncic said. “He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me all the game. I don’t want to talk to him. I’ve just got to move on. Like I said, everybody’s going to have their own opinion. I just hope it wasn’t intentional. If that was intentional, that’s very bad.”

Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-foot-3 (221-cm) Latvian missed.

Leonard scored 22 points and Paul George scored 18 to help Los Angeles take a 76-52 lead at halftime. The Clippers shot 61 percent in the first half and led by as many as 27 points.

The Clippers continued the onslaught in the second half, bumping the lead to as many as 45 points.

“Tough game,” Carlisle said. “Very poor performance by us. It was disappointing. It was very physical. We just need to have a stronger physical disposition to start the game and throughout. We’ve got to get some more traction at both ends of the floor.”

After the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers was emotional while discussing the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked national outrage and some violent protests. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back while his three children watched.

“That video, if you watch that video – you don’t need to be Black to be outraged,” Rivers said. “You need to be American and outraged. How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We’re the ones that need to be scared. We’re the ones having to talk to every Black child. What white father has to give his son a talk about being careful if you get pulled over? It’s just ridiculous. It keeps going. There’s no charges. Breonna Taylor — no charges. Nothing. All we’re asking is you live up to the Constitution. That’s all we’re asking — for everybody. For everyone.”

Nuggets 117, Jazz 107

Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points in a second half where he played every minute and Denver avoided elimination in Game 5.

The Nuggets trail sixth-seeded Utah 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday.

Murray was unstoppable down the stretch in nearly matching his 50-point effort in Game 4. He hit 17 of 26 shots and had eight assists, including a pass to Nikola Jokic for a 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining that sealed the win.

“Whenever he’s like that we are winning the game or we are really close,” said Jokic, who also didn’t sub out in the second half. “That’s what we need from him.” The dynamic tandem of Murray and Jokic clearly weren’t ready to leave the NBA bubble just yet. Jokic had it going early as he scored 21 of his 31 points in the the first quarter.

Murray took over late after his team fell behind by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.

“We’ve all got a will to win. Simple as that,” explained Murray, who played through a bruise on his knee. “That can carrying you. That can take you places.” With the game tied at 101, Murray scored nine straight for Denver to put the Nuggets up by nine with 1:20 to go.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points while wearing a pair of bright, multicolored shoes. The sharpshooter is averaging 37.6 points over the five games.

Reserve Jordan Clarkson added 17 points and Joe Ingles found his rhythm with 13. Ingles had a combined two points in the previous two games.

“I thought at some level, we just lost our composure when we were ahead,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Oftentimes, when a team’s making a run you get a little distracted, and that’s when we have to come together even more. Our guys know that, and we’ll come out ready to play the next game.”