Luka Doncic gets 17th triple-double, Mavs top Bucks in OT

Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Doncic also had a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds on the day the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year was named a finalist for the most improved award.

“He’s getting better by the hour, by the day,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “I was most impressed with his leadership throughout the game. Kept a real calm demeanor, kept guys playing during some tough stretches.”

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the final seconds hours after the reigning MVP was named a finalist for the award along with LeBron James and James Harden.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 34 points for the Bucks, who have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s great to be in this situation,” Lopez said. “We’ve had a lot of these situations all year long so there’s a lot we can take from this.”

Doncic’s final assist was a between-the-legs pass to Maxi Kleber for a three-point play and a 133-128 lead.

After a dunk from Antetokounmpo, Doncic hit a runner to get the lead back to five with 11 seconds to go as the Mavericks kept alive slim hopes to get out of the seventh seed and avoid a likely first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas played its third overtime game out of five in the bubble, winning for the second time.

“I’m feeling fresh and just trying to make the right decision,” said Doncic, who has three triple-doubles in five games since the restart. “Sometimes I take a shot and I shouldn’t have.”

Doncic hit two free throws with 21 seconds left in regulation, and the Mavericks forced overtime when two putback attempts by Milwaukee wouldn’t go in after a missed 3-pointer from George Hill.

“One of the most talented guys I’ve ever played against,” Antetokounmpo said of Doncic, his fellow All-Star for the first time this season. “He’s making the whole team better, and he’s going to keep getting better.”

The foul that sent Doncic to the line was originally called as the sixth on Antetokounmpo. The Bucks challenged, and the foul was switched to Khris Middleton.

The Mavericks scored the first nine points of overtime on a 3-pointer from Tim Hardaway Jr. and two more from Dorian Finney-Smith, extending to 16-0 a run that started late in the fourth quarter. Finney-Smith had a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds.

In a matchup that included three of the four players averaging at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the bubble, Doncic and Antetokounmpo hit those marks again. Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis fell short, getting 26 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

Suns 119, Heat 112

Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points as Phoenix remained unbeaten during the NBA’s restart with a victory over Miami.

Phoenix also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Deandre Ayton, and a surprising 20 points in 26 minutes off the bench from Jevon Carter, who entered the game with a 4.6 scoring average. Booker, who entered the night ranked 10th in the NBA with a 26.2 scoring average, made 15 of 26 shots from the floor, although he was 0 of 7 on 3-point attempts.

The Suns (31-39) are the only unbeaten team in the NBA restart as they try to avoid missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. Phoenix was without two of its top six scorers as Kelly Oubre and Aron Baynes missed the game due to knee injuries.

Miami (43-27) played without three of its top four scorers: Jimmy Butler (sore right foot), Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (unspecified reason). Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shuffled his lineup, giving rookie guard Tyler Herro his seventh start of the season. Herro responded with 25 points, a career-high 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Pacers 116, Lakers 111

T.J. Warren continued his stellar offensive play since the restart, scoring 39 points to lead Indiana over Los Angeles.

Warren, who came in averaging 33.8 points since the league reconvened on July 30, scored seven straight points in the final 1:25 to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10.6 seconds left. Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points, and Victor Oladipo had 22 for the Pacers (43-27).

LeBron James sat out the loss against the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a sore groin, but returned Saturday to finish with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers (51-18). James was the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles, as Anthony Davis was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Nuggets 134, Jazz 132 (2OT)

Nikola Jokic had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Jamal Murray had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return to the lineup, and Denver outlasted Utah in double overtime.

Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 21 points and Monte Morris had 15 for Denver. Torrey Craig added 11 points before fouling out.

Donovan Mitchell had 35 points — 28 in the fourth quarter and overtimes — while Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. Mike Conley scored 20, Jordan Clarkson added 19 and Joe Ingles had 11 for the Jazz (43-27).

Clippers 122, Trail Blazers 117

Paul George scored 21 points, and Los Angeles rallied late to beat Portland.

Landry Shamet added 19 points and hit two crucial free throws for the Clippers, who played without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. Leonard didn’t play because the club holds him out of back-to-back contests due to a lingering knee issue.

CJ McCollum had 29 points and eight assists for the Blazers, while Damian Lillard and Gary Trent Jr. had 22 points apiece. Carmelo Anthony finished with 21 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, 13 boards and nine assists.