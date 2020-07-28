Takefusa Kubo loan reportedly pursued by several Spanish clubs

After clinching a record 34th La Liga title, Real Madrid's order of business for the off season includes a big decision on the future of rising star Takefusa Kubo.

Several Spanish clubs have expressed interest in acquiring the 19-year-old Japan international on loan next season following his one-year loan stint with RCD Mallorca, according to Spanish media.

Real looks unlikely to find a spot for Kubo next season on a roster already loaded with stars, and they are reportedly in talks on a new loan to another top-flight club from mid-table or higher to help him take the next step in his development.

While Mallorca was relegated to the second division after finishing 19th, Kubo proved he belongs at the highest level with his play, which drew praise from around the league.

The winger, who can also deploy as a central playmaker, tallied four goals and four assists in 35 league games. After the season resumed from a break brought about by the coronavirus crisis, he spearheaded Mallorca's bid to stay in the top flight with a string of strong performances.

Sevilla, which finished fourth, has been tipped as a possible destination, in a move which would see the teenager playing against the best clubs from across Europe in the Champions League.

Other candidates reportedly include Villareal, Real Sociedad and Granada, all of which have qualified for the Europa League, providing further opportunities for Kubo to sharpen his skills against some of the continent's strongest clubs.