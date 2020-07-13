Japan Sumo Association to allow fans into Tokyo-hosted July basho

The Japan Sumo Association will allow spectators to attend its July grand tournament in Tokyo despite a recent rise in the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Japanese capital, a source close to the matter said Monday.

The association decided at an extraordinary board meeting to admit fans into the 15-day tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, set to open on July 19.

The meet has been moved from Nagoya, central Japan, to the capital to limit the need for people to travel during the pandemic. Many of the sumo stables are based in Tokyo.

The sumo meet will be the latest sporting event in Japan to be held in front of a crowd. Japan's professional baseball and soccer leagues began permitting a limited number of fans to attend games from Friday in line with government guidelines.

The July meet will be the first sumo tournament held in roughly four months as concerns about the coronavirus prompted the JSA to scrap the Summer Grand Tournament in May.

March's Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, held in Osaka, was held behind closed doors for the first time in the history of the sport.