Dutch short-track world champion Lara Van Ruijven dies at age 27

Dutch speedskater Lara van Ruijven celebrates after the women's 500-meter semifinal at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships on March 9, 2019, in Sofia. | REUTERS

AP

The Hague, Netherlands – World champion short-track speedskater Lara van Ruijven died on Friday as a result of complications from an autoimmune reaction, the Netherlands skating association said. Van Ruijven was 27.

She died in a hospital in the French city of Perpignan, where she had been in a critical condition for days.

She became the first Dutch short-track skater to win a world title when she won the 500-meter crown in Sofia, Bulgaria, last year.

“What terrible news we’ve just received. The loss will be felt in the sport world,” national coach Jeroen Otter said.

Herman de Haan, director of the national skating body, added: “It’s incomprehensible that she has been taken from us while in the prime of her life.”

