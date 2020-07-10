Sevilla rallies for win; Takefusa Kubo goal keeps Mallorca alive

Sevilla rallied in the second half to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the Spanish first division on Thursday, moving closer to a Champions League berth.

The come-from-behind victory in Bilbao left Sevilla tied on points with third-place Atlético Madrid and increased its gap to fifth-place Villarreal to six points with three rounds to go. Only the top four qualify for next season's Champions League.

It was the third league win in a row for Sevilla. It had drawn four straight before that.

Ninth-place Athletic, which lost ground in the fight for a Europa League spot, opened the scoring through Ander Capa in the 29th but the visitors bounced back with goals by Ever Banega from a free kick in the 69th and Munir El Haddadi from a header in the 74th.

League leader Real Madrid hosts relegation-threatened Alaves needing a win to regain a four-point advantage over second-place Barcelona, which on Wednesday got to within a point of the top after defeating last-place Espanyol 1-0.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo scored late to help Mallorca beat Levante 2-0 at home, keeping alive the team's hopes of escaping relegation.

After Levante's goalkeeper saved Kubo's initial attempt, the Real Madrid loanee scored on the rebound to double Mallorca's lead in the 84th minute after Cucho Hernandez had headed in the opener in the 40th minute.

The 19-year-old Kubo, who is playing on a loan from Real Madrid, hadn't scored since a league match in November. In addition to his four goals, Kubo has recorded five assists in 33 appearances for Mallorca this season.

The victory moved Mallorca within three points of Alaves, which has lost five straight ahead of its trip to face leader Real Madrid on Friday.

Eibar stayed four points from safety after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by second-to-last-place Leganes.

Leganes stayed six points from safety with three rounds to go.