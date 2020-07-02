Yuto Nagatomo reportedly leaving Galatasaray

Japan international defender Yuto Nagatomo will leave Turkish giant Galatasary, Turkish media reported Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who has played left back for Samurai Japan since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, joined the Turkish Super League powerhouse in January 2018 from Inter Milan, where he had played since January 2011.

Through the end of last season, Nagatomo contributed to consecutive Super League titles. Since this past winter, however, he has been unable to get playing time within the rules limiting the number of imported players allowed.

Nagatomo has 122 caps for Japan's senior national team.