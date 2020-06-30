Kyojin coach saves man's life in Tokyo subway station

A pitching coach for the Yomiuri Giants helped save the life of an injured man inside a subway station in Tokyo on Sunday, the team said Tuesday.

The Giants' third-team pitching coach Yushi Aida performed CPR on a man who became unconscious after falling from an escalator at Toei Shinjuku Line's Bakuro-yokoyama Station, and also used an automated external defibrillator during the emergency.

The man regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

"I'm glad the man recovered," Aida, 36, said in a comment through the team.

In April 2010, the Giants' infield and running coach Takuya Kimura — a teammate of Aida's during his pitching days with Yomiuri — collapsed suddenly in practice and died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage at the age of 37.

"Mr. Kimura collapsed on the ground and died. After that I started to have a strong desire to protect the lives of players," said Aida, who became a certified athletic trainer in 2016.

"I'm happy that my everyday awareness and preparation were useful this time."

Aida joined the Giants in 2006 and pitched in 34 games during his rookie season in 2007. He retired just two years later and has since served as coach for the club's second and third teams.