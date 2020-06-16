Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori aiming to compete at U.S. Open

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka intends to compete at this year's U.S. Open, as does fellow countryman Kei Nishikori, who has been recovering from a right elbow injury, their management company said Tuesday.

The pro tennis tour has been put on hold since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but the United States Tennis Association is planning to go ahead with the Grand Slam from Aug. 31 as scheduled, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the organizers are currently waiting for a go-ahead from the New York state government. They plan to impose strict health protocols including holding matches behind closed doors.

Osaka, who won the women's singles at the 2018 U.S. Open, rose to No. 1 in the world rankings after claiming her second major title at the Australian Open in January 2019. She has been training in California to prepare for the tour's resumption.

Nishikori has been practicing in Florida in a bid to return from injury. He advanced to the U.S. Open final in 2014 and has since reached the semifinals twice.

The U.S. Open is the final of the four annual Grand Slams. The French Open, originally scheduled to commence in May, has been postponed, while this summer's Wimbledon championships were canceled due to the virus pandemic.