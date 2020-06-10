Divers who qualified for Tokyo Olympics will keep spots for 2021

Men's synchronized divers Ken Terauchi and Sho Sakai will compete at the postponed Tokyo Games after the Japan Swimming Federation decided Tuesday to carry over their Olympic qualification, secured at last year's world championships, to 2021.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of qualifying events this year, the federation has opted to uphold the selection of divers who booked tickets to the games prior to the postponement.

Women's 3-meter springboard diver Sayaka Mikami and 10-meter platform diver Matsuri Arai have also earned places on the Olympic team.

Terauchi and Sakai became the first Japanese to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in any sport after finishing seventh in the men's 3-meter synchronized competition at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, last July.

The 39-year-old Terauchi is set to compete at his sixth Olympics.