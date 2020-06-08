New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby tournament to begin with no limits on crowd size

There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed inside when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, organizers said Monday while hailing the move as the first in the world after the coronavirus shut down pro sports around the globe.

"We're incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again," New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson said.

"It's going to be a very special and unique competition and it's fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it."

Super Rugby Aotearoa involves New Zealand's five teams and has been established as a temporary domestic replacement for the southern hemisphere club tournament, which is still suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many other pro leagues around the globe have announced plans to restart, the vast majority will be played either with no crowds or with numbers severely restricted.

New Zealand's tournament was also initially slated to start without spectators, but the government on Monday announced it was lifting all domestic restrictions due to the country's success in containing the virus.

While border controls remain in place — preventing Kiwi teams competing internationally — measures such as social distancing will no longer be required, allowing crowds to attend sporting events.

Otago Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the club was "buzzing" at the prospect of hosting Waikato Chiefs in front of packed stands for the the first match of the competition on Saturday.

"The world will be watching and we will be ready to put on a show," he said.

"Our players, coaches and staff have been working overtime to get Super Rugby Aotearoa ready and to now be able to share the competition with our members and our fans will be a very special occasion."