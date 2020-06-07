Grampus to disinfect facilities after player contracts virus

Nagoya Grampus will disinfect club facilities this week under the guidance of a public health office after one of their players tested positive for the new coronavirus, the J. League first-division side said Saturday.

The disinfection, to be carried out Monday, is aimed at preventing the pneumonia-causing virus spreading to other players and staff following the positive test by veteran forward Mu Kanazaki.

The 31-year-old former Japan international received the test results Tuesday after suffering a headache and fever following a group training session the previous week.

Grampus have since suspended full-team practices, but players have resumed training with coaches using videoconferencing technology to lead online workouts.

In March, Vissel Kobe defender Gotoku Sakai tested positive for the virus, but he has resumed practicing with teammates after making a full recovery.

The J1 is set to resume behind closed doors on July 4 following a roughly four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.