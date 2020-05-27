Daichi Kamada's first Bundesliga goal helps Frankfurt rally for draw

Midfielder Daichi Kamada scored his first goal in Germany's top flight on Tuesday, helping Eintracht Frankfurt snap a five-match losing run in the league with a 3-3 draw at home to Freiburg.

The visitors scored in the 67th and 69th minutes to take a 3-1 lead at Commerzbank Arena, but Kamada reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, taking advantage of poor defending to pounce with a left-footed shot.

American Timothy Chandler completed a thrilling comeback for Eintracht three minutes later, netting with his first touch just a minute after coming on.

The game was Frankfurt's third since the Bundesliga resumed following a two-month coronavirus shutdown, and the the club now sits five points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches remaining.

The 23-year-old Kamada joined Frankfurt in 2017 and spent last season on loan with Belgian side Sint-Truiden, where he scored 15 times.

He has changed his shirt number from 40 to 15, the same as he wore for Sint-Truiden, hoping it will inspire him to replicate his scoring form from Belgium's Jupiler Pro League.