Yuzuru Hanyu performs bits of past programs in online videos

Without a rink to practice on due to the coronavirus pandemic, two-time defending Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu showed off partial renditions of his past programs in videos released on Twitter Wednesday by the Japan Skating Federation.

“This is the journey I’ve taken with my program since March 11, 2011, until now,” Hanyu said in his introduction to the videos.

During three videos which last about five minutes in total, Hanyu performs parts of the program he skated since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, including his hometown of Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture.

The two-time world champion also demonstrated some of his “Seimei” program he used at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games to clinch gold for the second straight Olympics.

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Japan Skating Federation has been sharing videos with the message “Skate Forward” featuring the country’s leading figure and speed skaters.