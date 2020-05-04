Okinawan golfers chip in with ¥2.5 million toward Shuri Castle restoration

Ayako Uehara, Mamiko Higa, Hina Arakaki and 11 other female golfers from Okinawa have raised nearly ¥2.5 million yen ($23,500) in charitable contributions that will be put toward restoring the southern island prefecture's Shuri Castle, which destroyed by fire last October.

On Monday, Uehara thanked those who donated and said she was grateful to all the athletes who provided merchandise to help raise funds.

"It was great to see the spirit of professional golfers from Okinawa come together as one and take action," Uehara said.

The main buildings of the castle, an Okinawan landmark located at a World Heritage site, were gutted by a fire on Oct. 31. A charity golf tournament planned for March was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but donations were collected from the golfers expected to take part.

Uehara has also donated over ¥1.7 million, some through sales of her calendar. The 36-year-old returned to Japan in March from the United States, where she plays most of her tournaments, and is practicing at her home in Okinawa.

"I'm doing what I can do now, and (after play resumes) I'll do my best so people can feel the charm of golf," Uehara said.

The Japanese government aims to restore Shuri Castle by 2026, after embarking on full-scale reconstruction in 2022.