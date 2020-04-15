Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru suspended over alleged doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been provisionally suspended for suspected doping.

The charge against Wanjiru was announced Tuesday by track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit, which cited suspicious readings in his biological passport. No timetable was given for a disciplinary case.

The 27-year-old Wanjiru won in London in 2017 before returning to the city to finish eighth in the marathon at that year's world championships.

In a statement posted on social media accounts by his management company, Wanjiru said he was innocent of the charge.

"The (biological passport) finding is confusing and frustrating me," the athlete said. "I feel I am already seen as a sinner of doping, but I am not."

Wanjiru has not returned a positive test, but an athlete’s blood passport can reveal the effects of doping by interpreting sample results taken over a longer period of time.

Wanjiru set a career-best time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 21 seconds when winning the Amsterdam marathon in October 2016, a course record. More recently, he placed fifth in the 2018 New York marathon.

Last year, Kenyans Asbel Kiprop, Cyrus Rutto and Abraham Kiptum were all given four-year bans, while Vincent Kipsegechi Yator received the same ban earlier this month.

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medalist at the 2012 Olympics, was provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples.

Kipsang’s management company denied the case involved the use of doping or tampering with the doping test.

Around 60 Kenyan athletes have been sanctioned for anti-doping rule violations in the past five years.