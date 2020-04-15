Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63.

The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.

A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed as father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees' ownership.

"We’re keepers of the flame, I guess,” he said then. "I don’t particularly necessarily enjoy it. It was kind of thrust upon me. At some point, if you’re going to be a leader, you’ve got to step up and you can’t hide in the office.”

But brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as a general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he consulted Hank and sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all major decisions.

George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and his wife, Joan, died in December 2018.

A rock fan, Hank Steinbrenner kept a Fender Stratocaster guitar on the floor near the door of his office at the Yankees’ spring training ballpark.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life."

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and lightheartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits,” the team said.

Hank is survived by daughters Jacqueline and Julia, sons George Michael IV and John, granddaughter Anabel and his three siblings.