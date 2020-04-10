First sumo wrestler tests positive for coronavirus

The Japan Sumo Association said Friday a lower-ranked wrestler has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case in the country's ancient sport.

The wrestler, whose name and stable has not been disclosed, developed a fever Saturday.

The case comes as a new blow to the JSA, which has already been forced to make changes to the schedule and format of its grand tournaments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After holding the spring tournament in March in Osaka without spectators, the JSA delayed the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo by two weeks, with a new start date of May 24.

It has said the Tokyo meet might also be held without spectators or canceled altogether depending on the situation of the pandemic.

During the spring tournament in March, No. 15 maegashira Chiyomaru pulled out with a fever but tested negative for the coronavirus. The Osaka event would have been canceled had a wrestler tested positive.