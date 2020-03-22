Ice hockey men's world championships canceled

The men’s Ice Hockey World Championships, scheduled for May 8-24 in Switzerland, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the international federation (IIHF) announced on Saturday.

“Given the current circumstances and following discussions with various stakeholders, the IIHF Council has determined that the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Lausanne cannot take place,” the federation said in a statement.

“There are obviously no possibilities to relocate …to another country.”

The annual congress of the IIHF, which was supposed to take place from May 21-23 in Zurich, has been postponed indefinitely.

The tournaments in the lower division, which allow the teams to be promoted were canceled on Tuesday.

The women’s World Championships, which were scheduled to begin in Nova Scotia, Canada, on March 31, were canceled on March 7.