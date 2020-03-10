2019 RWC organizers allocate funds for development of rugby, new museum

The 2019 Rugby World Cup generated a surplus of ¥6.8 billion ($65 million), the organizers’ board of directors reported Tuesday.

Organizers are asking the Japan Rugby Football Union to spend ¥2 billion of the profits, intended for the development of rugby, toward the construction of a new rugby museum. The museum would be part of the yet-to-be-constructed new Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

Another ¥2 billion is being requested to support local rugby programs across Japan, while another ¥20 billion, is to go toward growing the sport in Asia and bidding for another World Cup in the future.

“We have received the wishes of the organizing committee,” JRFU Chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said while revealing his body would look into how best to fund rugby’s legacy without being ruled by the desires of the organizing committee.

Total revenue for the World Cup, which ran from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, was ¥67.7 billion. Revenues from the sale of over 99 percent of the available tickets totaled ¥38.9 billion.

In addition, a local government coordination council to promote regional development will be launched. The council is tasked with taking advantage of the momentum created by hosting the World Cup.

At present, 131 municipalities nationwide will take part. Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi is serving as the council chair.