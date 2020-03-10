Hawks conquer Hornets in double overtime

De’Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.

Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, while Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“I wanted to give the fans a little extra,” Young said, adding he felt he owed the fans more in the extra periods after making only one of two free throws at the end of regulation.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.

After Hunter’s clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.

Young’s pass set up a jam by Reddish for a 138-135 lead. Rozier answered with a tying 3-pointer.

Two reviews by the officials at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following the first review, officials said Rozier was fouled by Atlanta’s Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Before Rozier had a chance to attempt two free throws with the score tied, Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce registered a coach’s challenge. This time, the officials ruled Rozier was not fouled.

“Very unfortunate. I’m very disappointed with the way the game ended,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

“Every big call went in their direction. Every big call.”

Added Rozier: “It doesn’t really matter what I think. I’ve got to watch what I say a little bit. Obviously I don’t agree with it. I thought I was going to shoot two free throws.”

Young missed a last-gasp jumper for the Hawks to force the second overtime.

John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.

“I just feel like experience is coming in a little extra for me,” Collins said. “It’s my third year.”

Young made only one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force the overtime.

Devonte’ Graham scored 27 points and made two free throws that gave Charlotte a 122-121 lead with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rozier’s 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave the Hornets their first lead of the second half.

Caleb Martin scored a career-high 23 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second overtime.

Atlanta led 66-63 at halftime despite Martin’s 11 second-period points.

Devonte’ Graham limped off the court with soreness in his left ankle with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. He returned early in the final period.

Nuggets 109, Bucks 95

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and Jerami Grant added 19 as the Nuggets sent short-handed Milwaukee to its third straight loss and fourth in five games.

The NBA-leading Bucks (53-12) were without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a knee injury, as well as starters Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton and key backup George Hill.

Altogether, Milwaukee played without its top six scorers, and despite a valiant effort by their backups led by Kyle Korver (23 points), the team sorely missed that firepower during its fourth consecutive road loss and third in a row on this trip.

The Bucks were swept by Denver in the two-game season series. The Nuggets won 127-115 in Milwaukee on Jan. 31.

Raptors 101, Jazz 92

In Salt Lake City, Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points as Toronto beat Utah for its fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as the Raptors used a 52-33 advantage on the glass to improve to 21-4 since Jan. 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for the Jazz, who had won five in a row. Royce O’Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Toronto played much of the game without Norman Powell, who sprained his left ankle two minutes in. Powell averaged 34 points on 57 percent shooting over his previous two games.