Nadeshiko Japan falls against England in SheBelieves Cup

Ellen White came off the bench in the 69th minute and only needed 14 minutes to get England back on track.

White scored in the 83rd minute after a turnover and defending champion England beat Japan 1-0 on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena.

Fellow second-half substitute Toni Duggan set up the goal, blocking a pass attempt by Shiori Miyake and sending a crossing pass into the box that White slid past goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda for her 36th international goal.

“It was a great interception by Toni and she put the ball in behind for me,” said White, who was recently sidelined with a knee injury. “Just as it was coming round to me it was a one-touch finish to get it past the ‘keeper. I have faced her many times and she is a fantastic ‘keeper, so I just tried to keep it low.”

The loss was the second straight for Japan, which was beaten by Spain on Wednesday night.

Japanese midfielder Yuka Momiki, who was born in New York, said her team needs more work to be ready for the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

“We are not ready for this game,” she said. “So we have to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, (be) more powerful, more physical. We have to train more.”

The win was only the third for England since the World Cup (3-4-1) and came days after a 2-0 loss to the United States on Wednesday in Orlando.

“I think what we are doing and the way we are playing, we want to keep doing what we are doing behind the scenes and I think this win gives us a lot of belief in what we are doing,” White said. “This has given us great confidence.”

White said she has worked hard to get back to the form that helped her score six goals in the World Cup, which tied for the most in the tournament in France.

“Any opportunity I get to play for England is a dream for me,” the 30-year-old White said. “Any way I can contribute I’ll take it with both hands and try my very best.”

In the late match on Sunday, an in-stride Julie Ertz slammed a header into the net in the 87th minute and the United States extended its unbeaten streak to 30 games with a 1-0 win over Spain.

“Julie is always a priority on set pieces,” Christen Press said after the United States won its seventh straight game in 2020 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. “I feel like if you give her a ball, she can compete for it. It doesn’t matter who she is playing against. She is just world class.”

Both teams had good scoring chances in the well-played game on International Women’s Day. Bethany England had several opportunities in the first half, with Ikeda making a sliding save in the 13th minute to prevent England from taking an early lead.

Second-half substitute Riko Ueki was stopped on a curling shot by England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuckest in 70th minute.

Press sent a crossing pass from the left flank on a free kick and goalkeeper Sandra Panos never had a chance to stop it despite getting a hand on the shot by the midfielder.

“I don’t have much to say, but when you have the opportunity, I have to put it away, especially when there is not much time,” Ertz said. “SheBelieves Tournament is really important to us. We want to win. It was world-class service and you have to do what you can.”

The three-team tournament will end on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. England will play Spain and the United States will meet Japan.