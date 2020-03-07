Devils halt Blues' eight-game winning streak

Dakota Mermis scored his first NHL goal, fellow defenseman Connor Carrick got his first of the season and the New Jersey Devils stunned St. Louis 4-2 on Friday night to snap the Blues’ eight-game winning streak.

Cory Schneider made 31 saves in helping New Jersey end a 12-game skid against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dating to January 2014.

Jesper Bratt also scored and Joey Anderson iced the game with an empty-net goal.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, who coincidentally started their winning streak with a 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Feb. 18.

Jordan Binnington had 28 saves in losing for the first time in seven starts.

Jets 4, Golden Knights 0

In Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, leading the Jets past Vegas.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist, Kyle Connor got his team-leading 36th goal and Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg.

It was the second game of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have won five straight at home to improve to 19-14-3 at Bell MTS Place this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots in the loss.

In Other Games

Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 1

Flames 3, Coyotes 2

Ducks 2, Maple Leafs 1

Canucks 6, Avalanche 3