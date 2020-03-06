Ecuador takes 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Roberto Quiroz beat Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) on Friday to give Ecuador a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup qualifier being played with no spectators amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Emilio Gomez defeat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in the first singles match to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

World No. 151 Gomez stayed in control of his match against 117-ranked veteran Soeda.

The visitor kept hitting deep forehand shots to send Soeda running along the baseline.

Soeda attempted to rush toward the net to regain his rhythm, but it was not enough to ease the pressure from Gomez.

Quiroz had 16 aces in the tie that is being played with no spectators in an attempt to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Japan.

The left-handed Quiroz, world No. 276, pulled the upset with big serves that kept 90th-ranked Uchiyama on defensive.

He won points on 78 percent of his first serves.

Uchiyama came back in the second set by breaking Quiroz twice and mixed his sizzling forehand shots with delicate volleys to force his opponent to make mistakes.

But Quiroz stayed in the match, with both men keeping all of their service games in the first and third set, with the Ecuadoran overcoming Uchiyama in tie-breaks after the two sets.

Ball boys wore gloves to handle the balls and used baskets for players to toss their towels in so they would not have to touch them.

Japan is without top-ranked Kei Nishikori, who is injured, but he was seen cheering for his teammates in the stadium. Yoshihito Nishioka, who is a career-high ranking of 48, did not fly over from the United States due to concerns he may not be able to return there.

The teams are playing for a place at November’s Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.