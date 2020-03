Just two days before the final race of his career, Hiroshi Morishita rewrote his record as Japan’s oldest race-winning jockey on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old Morishita won the ninth race at Kawasaki Racecourse, earning his 2,676th win in 22,992 career races. Morishita, who is set to retire at the end of the month, will make his final start on Friday in the eighth race at Kawasaki.

Morishita will turn 65 on May 4.