Spring Basho to be held behind closed doors for first time ever due to coronavirus

The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, set to open next weekend, will be held behind closed doors for the first time in history due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the sport’s governing body said Sunday.

The Japan Sumo Association’s board of directors made the decision in an extraordinary session in Osaka. Having already ruled out the possibility of staging the 15-day meet under normal conditions, the JSA weighed whether to hold the event at Edion Arena Osaka behind closed doors or call it off completely.

“We made this decision to help end the spread of the infection,” the JSA said on its website. “We ask for your understanding.”

The tournament was completely sold out, with over 7,000 spectators expected to attend each day.

While grand sumo tournaments have been canceled twice in the past, the JSA agreed to hold the meet in an empty arena for the first time in the history of the national sport.

The move comes after the Japanese government’s request on Wednesday to operators of sports and entertainment venues to consider canceling or postponing mass gatherings to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sumo’s grand tournaments are held every two months.

Due to the difficulty of finding a venue and a schedule suitable for all of those involved, the JSA had said it was impossible to postpone the spring tournament, the second meet of this year.

Several other Japanese sporting bodies have taken measures for the coming weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus, which has resulted in over 900 cases of infection in Japan, many linked to a quarantined cruise ship docked in Yokohama.

Japan’s professional soccer league, the J. League, has suspended all of its games until March 15. The Japan Rugby Top League has also postponed 16 matches, while Nippon Professional Baseball has been holding preseason games behind closed doors.

The most recent sumo grand tournament cancellation was in March 2011 in the wake of a match-fixing scandal.

The summer meet of 1946 was scrapped due to a delay in renovation work at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, which had been damaged during World War II.

A June 1945 meet during the war was closed to the general public, while injured war veterans were among those invited to attend.