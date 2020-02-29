Hurricanes blow away Sunwolves

Winger Kobus van Wyk scored three tries and fullback Chase Tiatia added two Saturday as the Wellington-based Hurricanes pummeled the Sunwolves 62-15.

After conceding the first try of the Super Rugby match after only four minutes, the Hurricanes ran in 10 tries and earned a bonus-point win.

The Hurricanes improved to 3-1, moving into second place in the New Zealand Conference as the season’s fifth round progresses.

The Sunwolves, now 1-3, were beaten 64-5 — 10 tries to one — by the Queensland Reds last weekend and face difficult matches in Australia against the ACT Brumbies and defending champion Crusaders over the next two weeks.

“When we had ball in hand we were pretty good, but the challenge is keeping it,” said Sunwolves co-captain Jake Schatz. “The Hurricanes are a quality outfit and you can’t afford to give them the ball.”

The Hurricanes looked a little bit rusty at first Saturday, coming off a bye and they allowed the Sunwolves to score first through lock Michael Stolberg. The Sunwolves still led, 10-7, after 19 minutes.

But Tiatia scored twice and Van Wyk once before halftime when the Hurricanes led 28-10. The second half was mostly one-way traffic as flanker Vaea Fifita, centers Vince Aso and Ngnai Laumape and winger Ben Lam were able to run freely and create tries from all parts of the field.

“We’ve got some pretty freakish athletes out there,” Hurricanes captain T.J. Perenara said. “You see Ngani, Vince, (Ben) Lam, Vaea. When those boys get going it’s quite hard to stop.

“The more we can get those boys in space and open it up for the rest of us the better it is.”

The game opened up in the second half as the Hurricanes piled on 34 points. Wan Wyk had his hat trick after 56 minutes and Laumape and Aso both scored to reward their earlier playmaking efforts.

Siosaia Fifita made up for some of his missed tackles with a Sunwolves consolation try in the 66th minute. But it was a day to forget.

The Hurricanes ran for 748 meters to 208 by the Sunwolves, beating 35 defenders to 11 and making 18 offloads to just four by the visitors.

On defense, the Sunwolves missed 35 of their 109 tackle attempts.

“When the boys get going, they’re hard to stop,” Perenara said.