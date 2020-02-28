Rebels top Highlanders; Waratahs notch first victory of season

Winger Andrew Kellaway scored two long-range intercept tries Friday as the Melbourne Rebels beat the Highlanders 28-22 in Super Rugby.

Kellaway scored from inside his own half in the 19th minute and again, from 65 meters out, in the 52nd to clinch a Rebels win which the first for an Australian team in Dunedin since 2014.

The Rebels led 21-0 after 21 minutes, then had to weather a stern fightback from the Highlanders who closed within six points 12 minutes from full time.

The Highlanders had two players sin-binned for tackles in the air and the Rebels had one yellow card in the second half for persistent infringement. Those decisions were pivotal in the match. The Rebels infringed continuously inside their own 22 without sanction and the Highlanders were hard done by in both yellow cards.

“It was a great win over a tough Highlanders team,” Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Perry said. “It went back and forth. We had the momentum in the first half and they had everything in the second half. We struggled to hold onto the ball.”

The Rebels sprinted to a 12-0 lead with tries to center Billy Meakes and hooker Anaru Rangi. Kellaway’s first intercept made it 21-0.

The Highlanders began to gain possession and struck back before halftime with tries to Josh McKay and scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

Smith’s poor passing and lack of tactical judgement was costly to the Highlanders and his poor pass gave Kellaway his second intercept try.

While they attacked throughout the second half, Highlanders weren’t able to finally close the gap.

The New South Wales Waratahs notched their first win of the season after hanging on for a 29-17 win over the Johannesburg-based Lions.

The Waratahs scored two tries in the first 10 minutes and by the 18-minute mark they led by 16 points. But the Lions scored two late tries to make it close.