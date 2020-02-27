IOC president Thomas Bach 'fully committed' to Tokyo Olympics taking place as scheduled

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the body is fully committed to the Tokyo Olympics going ahead on schedule despite the ongoing threat of a coronavirus outbreak.

Bach told Japanese media in a conference call that the IOC “is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24.”

Asked whether there were alternatives to holding the Olympics as scheduled, as suggested in a recent interview with IOC member Dick Pound, Bach only said, “I’ll not add fuel to the flames of speculation.”