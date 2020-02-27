Avalanche edge Sabres, extend win streak to four

Martin Kaut received a chilly reception after scoring his first NHL goal.

For making a splash, he received one — a playful water-bottle celebration spray courtesy of Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog.

“My first NHL goal,” Kaut said in admiration. “I am so happy for this moment.”

J.T. Compher broke a tie on a wrist shot with 8:06 remaining and the banged-up Avalanche won their fourth straight, beating the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Landeskog also scored to help Colorado vault into second place in the Central Division.

“We’re just trying to play complete games with all these guys out of the lineup,” Compher said. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

Pavel Francouz was sharp in stopping 31 shots, including several sprawling saves in the closing minute after the Sabres pulled their goalie for an extra skater. Francouz was recently named the league’s first star for the week.

Zemgus Girgensons and Curtis Lazar scored for Buffalo, which has dropped five straight to Colorado. Wayne Simmonds made his Buffalo debut after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils.

His first impression?

“Good team. Really good team. I think we played a strong game,” Simmonds said. “We didn’t carry it for all 60 minutes, but I thought we played well for a large chunk of that game there. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out with the equalizer there.”

Tyson Jost set up the decisive goal by winning a tussle for the puck behind the net and dishing it over to Joonas Donskoi, who then fed it to a wide-open Compher in front.

It was Compher’s 10th goal of the season.

Jost nearly scored his first goal since Nov. 30 with 17:22 remaining when he redirected in a puck that was near his shoulders. But it was waived off by officials due to a high-stick.

Carter Hutton had 31 saves for Buffalo — and some good fortune, too. He had one puck headed into the net in the second period before it deflected off the skate of a defenesman, clanked off the post and skidded harmlessly into the corner.

Francouz turned in another solid showing. A week ago, he went 3-0-1 with a 1.46 goals-against average. He also recently signed a two-year contract extension.

“I still don’t really know if the hockey world knows who Frankie is,” Landeskog said. “But he’s proving it game by game.”

Colorado grabbed a one-goal lead in the first and second period, only to see the Sabres tie it up.

Kaut scored on a rebound early in the middle period. His mom happened to be in the stands, too.

“We celebrate tonight, probably,” Kaut said. “Just a little bit.”

Lazar then answered by deflecting in a shot for his first goal since Jan. 14.

In the first, Landeskog scored his 17th goal of the season off a backhanded pass from Compher. The lead lasted just 1:57 before Girgensons scored on a tip-in.

“Take the score out of it, it was a hell of a hockey game,” Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger said. “Right now, all that’s at the surface is the pain.”

Golden Knights 3, Oilers 0

In Las Vegas, Nick Cousins scored in his Vegas debut and the Golden Knights blanked Edmonton in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Pacific Division.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to earn his 61st career shutout, tied for 17th all-time with Turk Broda. The 16-year-veteran netminder is now 5-0-0 in his last five starts.

Cousins, acquired from Montreal at the NHL’s trade deadline Monday, became the 10th player in Vegas history to score a goal in his team debut. He knocked home a rebound on a power play for his sixth overall goal to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead midway through the third period.

Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, which won its seventh straight game.

With the victory, the Golden Knights increased their lead to four points ahead of the Oilers and Vancouver, each with 74 points. Just six points separate the top four squads in the Pacific as Calgary holds the top wild-card spot, two points better than Nashville.

Vegas improved to 11-3-2 under Peter DeBoer, who replaced fired Gerard Gallant on Jan. 15.

Edmonton is 18-13-3 on the road and lost for the first time when playing on the second of back-to-back nights, dropping to 6-1-0.

Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for the Oilers.

Kings 2, Penguins 1

In Los Angeles, Blake Lizotte had a power-play goal and an assist, Cal Petersen made 36 saves and the Kings spoiled the Penguins debuts of Patrick Marleau and two more deadline acquisitions with a victory over Pittsburgh.

Lizotte posted his second career multi-point game and Trevor Lewis also scored as last-place Los Angeles hung on for its fourth win in seven games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 20 shots in Pittsburgh’s fourth consecutive loss. Bryan Rust scored with 13:18 to play, but the Penguins couldn’t get the equalizer past Petersen, who was strong in his seventh career victory.

Evgeni Malkin got the key assist on Rust’s goal while playing in his 900th career game, but Pittsburgh opened a road swing against California’s three teams with its fourth straight regulation loss. That matches the Penguins’ total regulation defeats in their previous 22 games since Christmas.

Marleau played 19 shifts in his debut for Pittsburgh, which acquired the 40-year-old forward on Monday from the Kings’ rivals in San Jose.

Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues also made their debuts for the Penguins after the club’s series of moves to bolster their playoff push.