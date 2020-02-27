Wizards squander big halftime advantage, edge Nets on Jerome Robinson's clutch 3-pointer

The Brooklyn Nets didn’t want Bradley Beal to beat them with the game on the line Wednesday night.

Beal was happy to let Jerome Robinson take care of it.

Robinson’s 3-pointer — off an assist from Beal — with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Nets, snapping a three-game losing streak.

“I had a really good look,” Robinson said. “At that point, when I see it’s wide open I’ve got to take it. I knew they were playing (Brad) heavy. It would have been tough to get him back the ball.”

After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, but didn’t hesitate to set up Robinson, who the Wizards acquired from the Clippers on Feb. 6.

“We’d been telling him all night,” Beal said. “There was a few he was hesitating. We didn’t bring him over here for no reason. We need (him) to help us in all facets of the game. He’s a good defender, but he’s a pretty talented offensive player, too.

“I trust everybody in here. There’s a reason coach has you out on the floor.”

Said Brooklyn’s Chris LeVert: “Kid hit a big shot. We didn’t want Brad to beat us. . . . Robinson hit the big 3, obviously. I think if we would have done it differently, we would have talked better on the switch. But we have to live with that.”

The Nets trailed 60-47 at halftime.

Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura finished with 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Hachimura, who made both of his 3-point attempts, also grabbed four rebounds.

After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson got the rebound, was fouled and added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead.

“I thought Spencer had a great look,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We got the switch we wanted, got the step-back. Had plenty of time and space, but it didn’t go in. Sometimes, that’s what it comes down to.”

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn, which has lost three of four, with 34 points, while Dinwiddie added 18. DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Beal tied it it at 103 with a 3-pointer at the 1:02 mark and Dinwiddie hit one of two free throws.

Thomas Bryant’s free throws gave Washington a 105-104 lead with 29 seconds left and Dinwiddie’s driving layup put Brooklyn up by one.

The ninth-place Wizards trail the seventh-place Nets by five games in the Eastern Conference.

In an effort to stop Beal in the fourth quarter, the Nets employed a box-and-one defense with former Wizard Garrett Temple guarding Beal.

“I said, ‘I can’t believe you guys are in this damn box-and-one. Is this high school out here, what are we doing?’ (Temple) was like, ‘I’m not letting you score 50.’ So, to each his own,” Beal said. “I guess the league don’t want me to score 50, either. I got drug-tested today.”

Cavaliers 108, 76ers 94

In Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cavaliers routed Philadelphia after 76ers center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter because of a sprained left shoulder.

Philadelphia, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.

Embiid collided with Cleveland center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. He held his shoulder in obvious pain but stayed in the game and missed both free throws.

The Sixers pulled Embiid at the next time stoppage and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back for more evaluation and treatment. At halftime, Embiid rejoined his teammates on the bench with a wrap on his injured shoulder.

The Sixers are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Coach Brett Brown said he didn’t know how long Embiid, who scored a career-high 49 points Monday against Atlanta, will be sidelined.

“I’m really unsure,” Brown said. “It’s not coach-speak, but this is part of the NBA landscape. That’s why you try to accumulate talent and depth.”

Al Horford said his team had a difficult time adjusting without Embiid, who averages 23.8 points and 12 rebounds.

“Obviously, we play through him and once he was out, we didn’t really know what was next,” said Horford, who scored 10 points. “We didn’t quite know how to play. We have to figure out how to play without him.”

Mavericks 109, Spurs 103

In San Antonio, Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 13th triple-double of the season in Dallas’ win over the Spurs.

Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio.

Rockets 140, Grizzlies 112

In Houston, Russell Westbrook scored 33 points, James Harden had 30 and the Rockets sailed past Memphis for their fifth straight win.

Dillon Brooks had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who finished 0-4 on their longest trip of the season. Yuta Watanabe finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in 16-plus minutes

Timberwolves 129, Heat 126

In Miami, Jordan McLaughlin’s layup with just under nine seconds left put Minnesota ahead for good. D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 27 points and the Timberwolves added to Miami’s late-season stagger.

Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Magic 130, Hawks 120

In Atlanta, Evan Fournier scored 28 points, Aaron Gordon added 25 and Orlando pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Solidifying their hold on the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic put away the Hawks with a 14-5 spurt after Trae Young’s drive cut Orlando’s lead to five with 6:20 remaining.

Young had 37 points.

Hornets 107, Knicks 101

In Charlotte, Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Hornets handed New York its fifth straight loss.

Julius Randle had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks.

Clippers 102, Suns 92

In Phoenix, Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Marcus Morris added 18 points and Los Angeles topped the hosts.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Celtics 114, Jazz 103

In Salt Lake City, Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 boards to lead Boston over the hosts.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley chipped in with 15 for Utah, which lost its fourth straight game.