World Cup slalom race in Japan canceled due to bad weather

Sunday’s men’s World Cup slalom race in Japan has been canceled due to inclement weather.

With high winds and snow at the Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, organizers called off the race before Sunday’s first run began.

Filip Zubcic of Croatia won the giant slalom race on Saturday after coming from 12th place after the first run to claim his first World Cup victory.

Last week’s men’s downhill in China was canceled over fears of the coronavirus. The event had been scheduled for Feb. 15 in Yanqing to start a two-race weekend.