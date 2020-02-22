Chinese players cleared of coronavirus to play in three tournaments in Europe

China’s badminton players have been cleared of the coronavirus and will play three tournaments in Europe during a “critical stage” of Tokyo Olympic qualifying, officials said on Saturday.

The Chinese Badminton Association said “no one is infected” and that the team would compete at next week’s German Open, the All England Open and the Swiss Open.

“Since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been close attention on whether the Chinese team could train and participate in tournaments,” the CBA said.

“We would like to explain that members of the Chinese badminton team are healthy and that no one is infected or suspected of being infected.”

Most of the team have been training in Britain since last week, and the others are still in Beijing applying for British visas.

Olympic men’s singles champion Chen Long and Shi Yuqi, as well as veteran star Lin Dan, are listed as starters in Germany and at the All England Badminton Championships, as well as women’s world No. 1 Chen Yufei.

China has been the dominant force in badminton at recent Olympics, sweeping all five titles at the 2012 London Games and winning the men’s singles and doubles gold medals four years ago in Rio de Janeiro.