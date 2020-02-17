Ryoyu Kobayashi finishes behind Stefan Kraft in latest World Cup event

Defending ski jumping World Cup men’s champion Ryoyu Kobayashi finished second on Sunday behind World Cup leader Stefan Kraft of Austria.

On a day when the second round of jumps had to be abandoned due to strong wind, Kobayashi leapt 242.5 meters but got relatively low marks from the judges to earn 231.9 points, just 0.7 behind Kraft, who won his third event of the season. Timi Zajc of Slovenia was third, another 1.8 back.

“I really enjoyed this weekend, today my concentration was better than yesterday, Kobayashi told fis-ski.com, the International Ski Federation’s official website. “I will keep on fighting for the overall World Cup title this season.”

Kraft leads the World Cup standings with 1,273 points. Karl Geiger of Germany, who was sixth, is second with 1,135, while Kobayashi, who also has three wins this season, moved up to third with 1,045.

“It was definitely not easy today. When you are at the top of the hill you can tell that it’s windy and difficult,” Kraft told the federation’s website. “I can’t say if it was the right decision to cancel because you don’t have enough information about the conditions when you are up there. But it was a fantastic day for me. Sometimes you think: Why did I choose this sport, but right now everything works out fine for me and I enjoy being a member of the team.”