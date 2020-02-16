Japanese men set national record, earn silver medal in team pursuit

Japan finished behind the Netherlands in the men’s team pursuit at the ISU world single distances championships on Saturday.

The Dutch team crossed the line in 3 minutes, 34.68 seconds to set a new world record at the Utah Olympic Oval, while the Japanese trio of Seitaro Ichinohe, Shane Williamson and Riku Tsuchiya clocked 3:36.41, slashing 0.67 off the national record.

“We’ve targeted the world single distances championships this season so we’ve put everything into it,” Williamson said. “It’s been a difficult season, but I’m very glad we won a medal.”

Russia finished in 3:37.24 for bronze.

In the women’s 1,000 meters, Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won in 1:11.84, while Olga Fatkulina of Russia took silver 0.49 behind. Miho Takagi took third in 1:12.34 for Japan’s best result.

“My honest impression is that there was something off about my skate. It ended up being a disappointing race,” Takagi said.

Russia’s Pavel Kulizhnikov earned gold in the men’s 1,000 meters with a world record time of 1:05.69. He eclipsed the previous record of 1:06.18 by Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands.

Nuis took silver, finishing in 1:06.73. Canadian Laurent Dubreuil earned bronze in 1:06.76.

Natalia Voronia set a world record and earned gold in the 5,000 in 6:39.21. She beat a record of 6:41.18 set by Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic earlier in the race.

Sablikova broke her own previous world record time of 6:42.01 en route to earning silver. Netherlands’ Esmee Visser finished in 6:46.68 to take bronze.