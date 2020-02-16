Jets cruise in dominant win over Evessa

The Chiba Jets controlled the second half on Sunday against the Osaka Evessa, dominating for long stretches and getting a big lift from Yuki Togashi and Koh Flippin in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

The result?

The Jets steamrolled the Evessa 89-66 at Funabashi Arena.

Togashi led all scorers with 31 points, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The high-energy guard shot 12 of 16 from the floor. He scored 11 points in the third quarter, helping the hosts take a 61-48 advantage into the fourth.

Flippin has 12 of his 17 points in the fourth, making 6 of 7 shots in the final stanza.

Chiba (28-11) outscored the visitors 49-33 in the second half for its ninth win in 10 games.

Jets forward Michael Parker scored 17 points, snared 13 rebounds and made two steals. Josh Duncan had 16 points.

Ira Brown had 17 points for Osaka (24-15) and Kyle Barone scored 14 points and corralled 16 rebounds.

“The fact that the prepared team was able to respond to the opponent’s defense and that we continued without lowering our defensive strength for two days led to the victory,” Chiba coach Atsushi Ono told reporters after the game.

After back-to-back weekend wins over the Evessa, Togashi said: “I was able to show that I had focused (in) practice, and I think that it was a good two days that each of us could play with own character and fight while helping each other.”

NeoPhoenix 66, Diamond Dolphins 63

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, San-en stopped a 14-game losing streak by earning a weekend split with Nagoya.

Ukrainian big man Viacheslav Kravtsov led the NeoPhoenix (4-35) with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Shota Konno put 14 points on the board, knocking down 4 of 5 3s. Robert Dozier finished with 12 points, eight boards and four steals.

Jamel McLean had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Diamond Dolphins (16-23). Justin Burrell contributed 11 points and 15 rebounds, while Tenketsu Harimoto had 14 points.

San-en’s last win was on Christmas Day against the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Hannaryz 80, Grouses 79

In Toyama, Kyoto center David Simon sank the first of two free-throw attempts with 1 second remaining, helping his team secure a weekend split.

Simon finished with a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds). Ryo Terashima scored a season-high 20 points and dished out five assists for the Hannaryz (19-20).

For the Grouses (16-23), Leo Lyons had 20 points on 5-for-19 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists. Satoru Maeta also scored 20 points. Isaac Butts chipped in with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Alvark 75, Albirex BB 70

In Niigata, Kevin Jones and Alex Kirk both delivered double-double performances as Tokyo completed a series sweep of the hosts.

Jones energized the two-time defending champions with 19 points and 11 boards. Kirk provided 10 points and 10 points for the East Division-leading Alvark (30-9). Daiki Tanaka contributed 16 points and seven assists and Seiya Ando poured in 14 points.

Tanaka and Jones spearheaded the defensive effort with three steals apiece, and Tokyo extended its winning streak to five.

Niigata’s Keita Imamura scored a game-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Lamont Hamilton had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Albirex (13-26).

Brave Thunders 106, Susanoo Magic 74

In Kawasaki, the title-chasing Brave Thunders jumped out to a 15-point lead by halftime en route to a runaway victory over Shimane to wrap up a weekend sweep.

Nick Fazekas ignited Kawasaki (30-9) with 27 points, raked in 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. Jordan Heath scored 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 10 rebounds and six assists. Yuma Fujii had 12 points and nine assists.

Brian Qvale led the Susanoo Magic (11-28) with 22 points and Dajuan Summers finished with 20 points and 10 boards.

Brex 83, SeaHorses 75

In Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, Utsunomiya’s strong defense limited the hosts to under 20 points in each of the final three quarters.

Ryan Rossiter paced the Brex (29-9) with 23 points and eight rebounds, Jawad Williams scored 16 points and Makoto Hiejima had 14. Yusuke Endo dished out six assists.

Davante Gardner scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Kosuke Kanamaru had 18 points for the SeaHorses (17-21), who had 19 assists and 19 turnovers.

The series finale is set for Monday night.

Sunrockers 90, B-Corsairs 79

In Yokohama, former NBA forward Ryan Kelly’s 28-point, 11-rebound, five-assist performance sparked Shibuya in a bounce-back win over the hosts.

Charles Jackson chipped in with 21 points, Leo Vendrame scored 14 and Morihisa Yamauchi dished out five assists for the Sunrockers (26-13).

James Southerland paced the B-Corsairs (10-29) with 30 points and hauled in 12 rebounds.

Lakestars 99, Levanga 83

In Sapporo, Jeff Ayres’ 24-point, 13-rebound outing and Takumi Saito’s 22 points and 11 assists helped carry Shiga past the Levanga for the second straight day.

Yusuke Karino scored 17 points and Henry Walker chipped in with nine points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakestars (21-18), winners of five straight.

Markeith Cummings scored 30 points, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, for Hokkaido (13-26). Marc Trasolini added 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Asahi Tajima provided five assists.

Northern Happinets 81, Golden Kings 67

In Akita, balanced scoring propelled coach Kenzo Maeda’s club past Ryukyu as the Northern Happinets avenged their series-opening defeat.

Justin Keenan sparked Akita (18-21) with 22 points. Takatoshi Furukawa scored 12 points and Takuya Nakayama also had a dozen points and doled out seven assists.

De’Mon Brooks led the Golden Kings (25-14) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Narito Namizato had 12 points and six turnovers. Hayato Maki supplied 10 points in the loss.