Shohei Ohtani got driver's license in California during offseason

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t just drive the ball anymore.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star says he got his California driver’s license in the offseason, putting the 25-year-old behind the wheel of a car for the first time.

“I’m enjoying it,” Ohtani said through his interpreter Saturday after rolling up to the Angels’ spring training complex in his Tesla. “I was able to pass it the first time, so not too much stress.”

Ohtani never got a license in Japan because the process is longer and more expensive, and he didn’t need to drive himself anywhere in Sapporo thanks to public transportation and his team, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

Ohtani had been driven around by other people since joining the Angels in 2018 and moving to car-centric Southern California.

Ohtani says he thinks he’s a “pretty good” driver already, although he still hasn’t driven on the Los Angeles area’s famous freeways by himself.

With his recovery from Tommy John surgery in its final stages, Ohtani has plenty of other work to do this spring as he prepares to return to the Angels’ rotation in mid-May.

He’ll will be able to hit for the Halos from the opening game of spring training, but manager Joe Maddon has said the team is ramping up his pitching work gradually in a bid to keep him fresh for the long season ahead.

Ohtani made 10 starts for the Angels during his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2018, going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a 1.161 WHIP. Although he clearly demonstrated the tantalizing talent that made every team in baseball eager to land his services, Ohtani is taking nothing for granted as he prepares for his mound return.

“I still can’t say I’m fully confident, because I only pitched in 10 games,” Ohtani said. “A lot of the teams were facing me for the first time. I think in that case, the pitcher has the edge. So after I face the same team multiple times and still have good results, that’s probably when I’ll start building more confidence.”