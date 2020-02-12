Blues-Ducks postponed after St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.

Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital.

Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. He appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench.

After a couple of minutes, the 36-year-old Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to a hospital.

Bouwmeester’s father was at the game as part of the team’s annual Dads Trip.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken away. The teams then went to their dressing rooms, and the game was called off a few minutes later tied at 1.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has for that time been known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.

He played all but four games last year and hasn’t missed a game this season.

Lighting 2, Penguins 1

In Pittsburgh, Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from in close 2:45 into overtime lifted Tampa Bay over Pittsburgh.

The Lightning picked up their eighth straight win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and ripped the puck over Matt Murray’s right arm. Gourde’s seventh goal of the season created a mob scene near the Pittsburgh net as Tampa Bay improved to 20-2-1 since Dec. 23.

Mikhail Sergachev scored his ninth goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which played the third period and overtime without leading scorer Nikita Kucherov. He left late in the second with a lower-body injury.

Evgeni Malkin got his 18th goal for Pittsburgh and Murray finished with 36 saves.

In Other Games

Panthers 5, Devils 3

Sabres 3, Red Wings 2

Maple Leafs 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Islanders 5, Flyers 3

Rangers 4, Jets 1

Wild 4, Golden Knights 0

Stars 4, Hurricanes 1

Avalanche 3, Senators 0

Oilers 5, Blackhawks 3