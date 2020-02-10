Ja Morant outperforms Rui Hachimura as Grizzlies defeat Wizards

The second meeting between Japan’s NBA stars, Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura, ended the same way as the first — with Watanabe’s Memphis Grizzlies celebrating a win over Hachimiura and the Washington Wizards.

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant stole the spotlight with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Grizzlies shook off their 3-point woes in a 106-99 victory.

Memphis remained eighth in the Western Conference while improving to 27-26. That’s one victory more than some sportsbooks projected the Grizzlies to earn all season.

“I feel like we all here just have a chip on our shoulder,” said Morant, who is now those same sportsbooks’ favorite in the NBA Rookie of the Year race. “Like I said before, they had us picked to win 26 games this year. That’s a chip right there, and we just passed that tonight. But the chip won’t leave.”

Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, which closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 to go with 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc.

“It took some gutsy stuff out there,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “This is, I like to think, kind of a defining moment for our guys having to kind of fight through one of the toughest offensive nights for us.”

While the Wizards took the loss, Hachimura fared better than Watanabe on the stat sheet. The Wizards rookie finished with 12 points and 11 assists for the third double-double of his young career. Though it wasn’t enough to prevent Washington from dropping three games behind Orlando for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Watanabe didn’t score and grabbed one rebound in 10 minutes on the floor.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.

Second-year forward Moritz Wagner had 19 points off the bench, while Davis Bertans added 15 on a night when Washington shot nearly as bad as Memphis from beyond the arc (7 of 33) and was worse overall (34 of 101).

“Sometimes we come down and we can’t get stops, and we can’t make shots either,” Beal said afterward. “So it’s like, something’s got to give.”

In Other Games

Celtics 112, Thunder 111

Jazz 114, Rockets 113

Clippers 133, Cavaliers 92

76ers 118, Bulls 111

Hawks 140, Knicks 135 (2OT)

Trail Blazers 115, Heat 109