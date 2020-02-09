Rikako Ikee marks one year of leukemia diagnosis with hope for future

Swimmer Rikako Ikee took to social media on Saturday to express her positive outlook one year after revealing she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

In an Instagram post, Ikee wrote, “I had a real sensation of how much my muscles had atrophied. I am now looking forward to seeing how my body changes (as I train going forward).”

Although the 19-year-old Ikee announced her illness last Feb. 12, she revealed in her post that by that time she had known for four days.

“In reality, it was one year ago today, Feb. 8, that it was discovered,” she wrote. “I look back now and see how much has happened in that one year, how meaningful everything has been and how my next step is moving boldly forward.”

A gold medal hopeful for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics prior to her diagnosis, the 2018 Asian Games MVP left the hospital on Dec. 17. At that time, she revealed she is aiming to medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.