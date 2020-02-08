Bradley Beal lifts Wizards past Mavericks with last-second layup

Bradley Beal’s last-second layup handed the Dallas Mavericks another loss without Luka Doncic.

They felt as though things slipped away well before that.

Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to finish with 29 points and give the Washington Wizards a 119-118 victory Friday night over Dallas, which has dropped three of five since Doncic went out with a sprained right ankle.

The Mavericks committed 14 turnovers that turned into 23 Wizards points, and they weren’t themselves defensively in part because Kristaps Porzingis got into foul trouble.

“The game was lost throughout,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We had too many miscommunications, and it was a collection of defensive mistakes over 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds or whatever it was that led to this. Just very disappointing.”

Beal’s heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

“He was reading the defense really well and it’s a great play, good screen, good finish,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said.

Beal fell one point short of reaching 30 for an eighth consecutive game, but felt great about getting the Wizards (18-32) to the edge of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They’re three games back of the eighth seed.

“It just meant a lot to win at the end of the day,” said Beal, who was 11 of 28 from the field. “We’ve got four or five home games before the break. We can take full advantage of that and be sitting right in the playoff picture.”

Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.

Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura took it to Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17 points. The Gonzaga University product added six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in nearly 29 minutes.

Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, picked up his fifth early in the fourth quarter and had 11 points in just 21:16.

Raptors 115, Pacers 106

In Indianapolis, two days after rallying from a 19-point deficit to extend its franchise-record winning streak, short-handed Raptors used another late charge to pull away from Indiana for its 13th consecutive victory.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Raptors keep their perfect mark intact for at least one more day. Fred VanVleet added 20 points and seven assists.

76ers 119, Grizzlies 107

In Philadelphia, Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and the hosts snapped a four-game losing streak by pounding Memphis.

For the Grizzlies, Yuta Watanabe had nine points in just under 12 minutes of court time.

In Other Games

Celtics 112, Hawks 107

Thunder 108, Pistons 101

Suns 127, Rockets 91

Kings 105, Heat 97

Jazz 117, Trail Blazers 114