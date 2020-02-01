Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka earns first World Cup victory of season

Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka grabbed his first win of the season at the men’s halfpipe World Cup in California on Friday, while compatriot Ruka Hirano placed third.

Totsuka scored 97.20 points at Mammoth Mountain Resort to secure his fourth World Cup victory at the U.S. Grand Prix, eight points clear of Taylor Gold of the United States. Hirano rounded out the podium with 87.80.

Kaishu Hirano, the younger brother of double Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano, finished just inside the top 10 in ninth.

In the women’s event won by China’s Cai Xuetong, Kurumi Imai placed sixth for Japan’s best finish.

Haruna Matsumoto, 2020 Winter Youth Olympic gold medalist Mitsuki Ono and Ruki Tomita finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.