Nets star Kyrie Irving scores 54 to honor Kobe Bryant in win over Bulls

Kyrie Irving channeled his inner “Mamba mentality” by torching Chicago for 54 points on Friday as the Brooklyn Nets crushed the Bulls 133-118 at Barclays Center.

Irving’s electrifying performance saw him shoot 19 of 23 from the field as he made his first 10 shots of the game before finishing it off with a dominating stretch in the fourth.

“I hit a few shots in first half, so I just kept it going,” Irving said. “The Kobe mentality, and Mamba mentality, keep going, keep going. It felt good.”

Irving also tied a season-high by making seven three-pointers on nine attempts for the Nets, who beat Chicago for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings.

“I am just happy to be back playing the game I love. The most beautiful sound is just hearing these fans and having my family here,” he said.

Irving produced his second 50-point game this season and fourth of his career.

