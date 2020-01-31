Trae Young carries Hawks past Sixers

Trae Young thought it was important for him to play up to his status as an All-Star starter. After all, the Hawks’ point guard was matched against two of his All-Star teammates.

“I feel I needed to prove myself a little bit,” Young said.

Young fulfilled his goal, scoring 39 points and adding a career-high 18 assists to lead Atlanta past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers’ road woes.

“I think I managed the game pretty well tonight from start to finish,” said Young, who’s in his second season as a pro. “I’m getting better every day.”

Young ranks third in the league with 29.4 points per game. He is second, behind the Lakers’ LeBron James, with 9.2 assists per game.

Young was dominant from the opening period, when he had 10 assists. After that, he was the focus of the 76ers’ defense.

“I think we was too focused on what Trae was doing,” Simmons said.

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris said Young “is a tough cover.”

“Tonight he just carved us up,” Harris said. “He was their whole offense tonight.”

Young and the Sixers’ Joel Embiid, who had 21 points and 14 rebounds, are All-Star starters. Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia.

Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points — 14 more than his previous high — but it wasn’t enough to improve the 76ers’ poor road record. Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, fell to 9-16 in away games.

John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.

Kings 124, Clippers 103

In Los Angeles, De’Aaron Fox scored 34 points, Buddy Hield added 19 and Cory Joseph 16 as Sacramento used a strong second quarter to defeat the Clippers.

It was the first basketball game at Staples Center since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas. Paul George narrated a 2-minute video tribute shown before the game while Bryant’s retired No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys were left uncovered in the upper left corner of the arena.

Lou Williams scored 22 points and Montrezl Harrell had 21 for Los Angeles, which was without Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star forward was scratched after pregame warmups due to a lower back strain.

Raptors 115, Cavaliers 109

In Cleveland, Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and Toronto held off the Cavaliers for its ninth straight win.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each scored 23 points for Cleveland, which has lost nine of 10 overall and nine in a row at home.

Celtics 119, Warriors 104

In Boston, Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and the Celtics earned their fifth victory in six games by beating Golden State.

D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors, who lost their fifth straight, with 22 points.

Wizards 121, Hornets 107

In Washington, Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Wizards topped Charlotte.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points, and Terry Rozier had 21.

Nuggets 106, Jazz 100

In Denver, Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, including six in the final two minutes, and dished out 10 assists as the short-handed Nuggets rode a big second-half run to defeat Utah.

Jordan Clarkson had 37 points for the Jazz.

Hachimura set for return

Rui Hachimura is expected to make his return from a groin injury at home on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Thursday.

The rookie has been sidelined for 22 straight games after being accidentally kicked in the groin by a teammate during the Wizards’ win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 16.

Hachimura “has a great chance of coming back Saturday,” Brooks said.

Brooks said Hachimura has made good progress since undergoing a minor procedure last month and is looking forward to the starting power forward’s return.

Hachimura was averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game prior to the injury.