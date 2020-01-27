Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired professional basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

He was 41.

The former Los Angeles Laker and NBA legend was traveling with four others when his private helicopter went down in foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, located approximately 30 miles west of Los Angeles, and caught fire, media reports said. There were no survivors.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas,” the city said in a tweet from its official account. “The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.”

The news was first reported by website TMZ, which said that a fire broke out and emergency personnel responded but found no survivors.

TMZ reported that eyewitnesses to the crash heard the helicopter sputtering before it went down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

After high school, Bryant was the 13th overall pick of the 1996 draft, selected by Charlotte, which traded his rights to the Lakers in exchange for center Vlade Divac. He spent the next 20 seasons in Los Angeles before retiring following 2015-16 season.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and amassed a number of accolades. He was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He twice was named the MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

Bryant played in 1,346 career games and retired as the third-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 points. On Saturday night, Lakers star LeBron James passed him on the all-time list when he scored 29 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant stands behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and James on the all-time list.

He won Olympic gold medals for the United States in 2008 and 2012 and among the candidates this year for induction into the Naismith Baskeball Hall of Fame.