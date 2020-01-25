Attacker Serginho to leave Antlers for Chinese club

Attacking midfielder Serginho will leave the Kashima Antlers for Chinese second-division side Changchun Yatai, the J. League club said Saturday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who also played as a second striker, joined Kashima midway through the 2018 season.

He helped them capture their first Asian Champions League title that year, with his important contributions, including a goal in the first leg of Kashima’s 2-0 aggregate victory over Iranian club Persepolis in the final.

Serginho scored 15 goals in 43 J. League appearances, while netting 11 times in his 17 ACL matches for Kashima.