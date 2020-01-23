Soccer

Olympic soccer qualifiers in China moved to Nanjing due to outbreak of deadly virus

AP

KUALA LUMPUR – A four-nation Asian qualifying group for the women’s Olympic soccer tournament on Wednesday was switched from Wuhan, China, to Nanjing due to the outbreak of a deadly viral illness.

The decisions followed Chinese health authorities telling people in Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

The Asian Football Confederation said the round-robin group — featuring China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand — will be played on Feb. 3-9, retaining the same dates, in Nanjing.

More than 500 people have been infected and at least 17 killed since the outbreak emerged last month. The illness comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus.

Cases have also been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. All involve people from Wuhan or who recently traveled there.

In the soccer qualifiers in China, two teams advance to a four-nation playoff round in March. That will decide which two teams from Asia join host Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

