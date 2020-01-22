Outfielder Marcell Ozuna, Braves reach $18 million, one-year deal

Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna hits a home run against the Braves during the NL Division Series on Oct. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. Ozuna signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves on Tuesday. | AP

ATLANTA – Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October.

Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series.

The 29-year-old Ozuna hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season. His low batting average was something of an oddity because he ranked among the major league leaders in the highest percentage of hard-hit balls, according to Statcast.

Ozuna is a two-time All-Star who spent his first five seasons with the Marlins, then was traded and played two years in St. Louis.

Ozuna’s signing leaves infielder-outfielder Nicholas Castellanos as the last remaining major free agent with spring training set to start in about three weeks.

The two-time NL East champion Braves have been busy this offseason. On Monday, they signed former AL Cy Young Award winner and longtime Seattle ace Felix Hernandez to a minor league with an invite to big league spring training.

